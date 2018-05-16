Moma Jumbo Oat Porridge Plain 65g

Product Description
- Instant oat porridge with no added sugar
- A good breakfast gives children the energy they need for a productive morning at school. If you know a school breakfast club that would appreciate complimentary MOMA porridge then we'd love to help.
- Head to momafoods.co.uk/breakfastclubs for more details.
- Terms & condition apply.
- Beta Glucan*
- *Oat beta-glucan is a soluble fibre which has been shown to reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. One 65g serving of MOMA plain porridge contains 2.1g of beta-glucan from oats, which is 69% of the suggested daily amount.
- I started MOMA because I think we all deserve a quality breakfast. We sold our first oats from a stall (made from a converted filling cabinet) in Waterloo Station and haven't looked back. Breakfast is literally about 'breaking the fast' after a night's sleep. It's so important. It kick starts your day and gives you the boost you need to fuel you through your morning. We make our porridge the way it should be-using the perfect blend of wholegrain oats to give a creamy yet chunky texture, and a delicious taste.
- Enjoy
- Tom
- Widely Recyclable
- Please Separate Sleeve from Pot and Wash Pot Before Recycling.
- Making oats more awesome
- Gluten free
- Source of protein
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Gluten Free Oats (79%), Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
For best before see base of pot. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Peel back seal, but do not remove
- 2 Pour boiling water to fill line inside the pot
- 3 Stir it up. The water level will drop but don't refill
- 4 Replace seal by folding it over the pot rim
- 5 Wait 3-5 mins, and tuck in!
- Be careful as the pot will still be hot. Please don't reheat.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- MOMA Foods Ltd,
- SE8 4NT,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 65g
|Energy
|1512kJ
|983kJ
|-
|358kcal
|233kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|38.2g
|of which sugars
|12.5g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|4.8g
|Protein
|16.8g
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.19g
