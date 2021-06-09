Tesco Berry Bowl With Super Sweet Berries 400G

Very poor selection - predominately strawberries -
Very poor selection - predominately strawberries - 2 blackberries and a squashed raspberry
Normally great, if in date
This is meant to have 4+ days shelf life, they came with a BBE date of the day before the delivery and were already going mushy and obviously only just on the edge of being edible. I normally buy this bowl and it does me a couple of days with some yogurt or cereal and now I have to either eat all that are edible to or throw them out.