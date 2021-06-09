We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Berry Bowl With Super Sweet Berries 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
¼ of a pack
  • Energy139kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries, blackberries and raspberries.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry, Blackberry, Raspberry.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (100g)
Energy139kJ / 33kcal139kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.9g
Sugars5.9g5.9g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Very poor selection - predominately strawberries -

2 stars

Very poor selection - predominately strawberries - 2 blackberries and a squashed raspberry

Normally great, if in date

2 stars

This is meant to have 4+ days shelf life, they came with a BBE date of the day before the delivery and were already going mushy and obviously only just on the edge of being edible. I normally buy this bowl and it does me a couple of days with some yogurt or cereal and now I have to either eat all that are edible to or throw them out.

