Bloom Raspberry & Rose Gin 70Cl
Product Description
- Raspberry & Rose Gin
- For more cocktail recipes and information about BLOOM gin, visit www.bloomgin.com
- BLOOM Raspberry & Rose Gin balances the sweet richness of ripe raspberries with distilled rose petals, creating a deliciously refreshing gin with a fruit & floral twist.
- BLOOM Gin was born out of a vision to create a lighter tasting gin for all to enjoy. A creative expression of our original London Dry, BLOOM Raspberry & Rose gin balances fruit with florals and is inspired by the popular Raspberry Mojito cocktail.
- The BLOOM range - which also includes
- BLOOM London Dry Gin and BLOOM Passionfruit & Vanilla Blossom Gin - is notorious for its smooth and softer tasting flavour profiles, allowing the natural botanicals in each expression to shine through.
- 28 UK Units per bottle
- Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.
- It is safest not to drink alcohol when pregnant.
- For more facts: www.drinkaware.co.uk
- BLOOM Raspberry & Rose Gin is deliciously refreshing, with a fruit & floral twist
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- The sweet richness of ripe raspberries is followed by the delicate bitterness of distilled rose petals, complementing the brand's signature smooth, light character and creating a deliciously enjoyable gin with a fruit & floral twist
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Raspberry & Rose Gin and Tonic
- A lusciously refreshing twist on a much-loved classic.
- Pour 50ml of BLOOM Raspberry & Rose Gin into a long glass. Add cubed ice then top with lemonade. Add a handful of fresh raspberries to garnish, then simply sip and enjoy!
Name and address
- Produced by:
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
Return to
- G&J Distillers,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6PH,
- UK.
- www.bloomgin.com
Net Contents
70cl ℮
