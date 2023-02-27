We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Mexican Inspired Chicken Salad 265G

£2.75
£1.04/100g

Each pack

Energy
1067kJ
253kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.03g

medium

17%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal

  • A mix of cooked couscous, fajita spiced chicken slices, avocado dressing, black turtle beans, sweetcorn, pickled red onion, cooked bulgur wheat and red quinoa, lettuce, chipotle dressing and parsley.
  • Pack size: 265G

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Fajita Spiced Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Onion Powder, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Cumin, Parsley, Chilli, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Avocado Dressing (11%) [Yogurt (Milk), Avocado, Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid), Mustard Flour, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder], Black Turtle Beans, Sweetcorn, Pickled Red Onion [Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt], Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Apollo Lettuce, Lollo Rosso, Romaine Lettuce, Chipotle Dressing [Tomato, Water, Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Salt, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Chilli, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract)], Parsley, Salt.

 

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Made using Thai chicken.

1 Servings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

265g e

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (265g)
Energy403kJ / 96kcal1067kJ / 253kcal
Fat1.9g5.1g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate10.4g27.6g
Sugars2.6g6.9g
Fibre2.2g5.9g
Protein8.0g21.3g
Salt0.39g1.03g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Tasty speedy go to

5 stars

I find this a very tasty, quick and healthy lunch or even light tea if not eating as a family. I am trying to be conscious of keeping calories in check and always on the go I have found this whole range a very helpful go to when pushed for time.

Very nice salad with plenty of chicken

5 stars

Very nice salad and made a welcome change to the normal lettuce, tomato, cucumber and coleslaw based salads. I found the serving to be plenty and felt quite full after eating it. It also felt quite good that this salad is lower in fat than a lot of the others. I will definitely be buying this again.

Normally very nice, but was opened.

3 stars

Really nice salad normally, but unfortunately this time all the salads were open, they had been stacked on top each other and pierced all the lids.

Filling and Delicious

5 stars

Filling and delicious. A nice healthy addition to my diet. Will definitely buy again.

Nice

5 stars

Very nice but need 2 like this to feel full

