Tesco Beautifully Balanced Mexican Inspired Chicken Salad 265G

Tasty speedy go to
I find this a very tasty, quick and healthy lunch or even light tea if not eating as a family. I am trying to be conscious of keeping calories in check and always on the go I have found this whole range a very helpful go to when pushed for time.
Very nice salad with plenty of chicken
Very nice salad and made a welcome change to the normal lettuce, tomato, cucumber and coleslaw based salads. I found the serving to be plenty and felt quite full after eating it. It also felt quite good that this salad is lower in fat than a lot of the others. I will definitely be buying this again.
Normally very nice, but was opened.
Really nice salad normally, but unfortunately this time all the salads were open, they had been stacked on top each other and pierced all the lids.
Filling and Delicious
Filling and delicious. A nice healthy addition to my diet. Will definitely buy again.
Nice
Very nice but need 2 like this to feel full