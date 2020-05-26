By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Jammy Red California Wine 750Ml

Barefoot Jammy Red California Wine 750Ml
£ 6.75
£6.75/75cl

Product Description

  • Red wine
  • Barefoot Jammy Red is a ripe and vibrant wine with explosive notes of raspberry, pomegranate and luscious cherry.
  • 7.9 UK Units per bottle
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • © 2007 Barefoot Cellars
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Barefoot Jammy Red is a sweet blend featuring flavours of cherry, strawberry jam, and blackberry. The sweet aromas are nicely balanced by a smooth, plush body. It is a great complement to grilled vegetables, marinated steak, and spicy dishes

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Teroldego

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Barefoot Jammy Red were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine

History

  • The red grape harvest had a slow start due to a very cold winter & chilly spring which resulted in bud break coming about two weeks later than previous years. A mild spring resulted in slower growth and an extended bloom time. Harvest started in August and continued into November. The wine will be remembered for the extensive hang time that resulted in deep colour, nice flavour development, and concentrated fruit characteristics

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Barefoot Jammy Red were harvested from select vineyards in California's Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, provides a unique geographical advantage for growing grapes. The climate here offers beautifully warm days and cool, breezy nights

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • It is excellent served chilled. Pairs well with steak and all fiery BBQ treats.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • By:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • U.K.
  • barefootwine.co.uk
  • facebook.com/barefootwineuk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

