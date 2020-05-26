Barefoot Jammy Red California Wine 750Ml
New
Product Description
- Red wine
- Barefoot Jammy Red is a ripe and vibrant wine with explosive notes of raspberry, pomegranate and luscious cherry.
- 7.9 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- www.drinkaware.co.uk
- © 2007 Barefoot Cellars
- Wine of California, U.S.A.
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Barefoot Jammy Red is a sweet blend featuring flavours of cherry, strawberry jam, and blackberry. The sweet aromas are nicely balanced by a smooth, plush body. It is a great complement to grilled vegetables, marinated steak, and spicy dishes
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
7.9
ABV
10.5% vol
Producer
Barefoot Cellars
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Teroldego
Vinification Details
- The grapes for Barefoot Jammy Red were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine
History
- The red grape harvest had a slow start due to a very cold winter & chilly spring which resulted in bud break coming about two weeks later than previous years. A mild spring resulted in slower growth and an extended bloom time. Harvest started in August and continued into November. The wine will be remembered for the extensive hang time that resulted in deep colour, nice flavour development, and concentrated fruit characteristics
Regional Information
- The grapes for Barefoot Jammy Red were harvested from select vineyards in California's Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, provides a unique geographical advantage for growing grapes. The climate here offers beautifully warm days and cool, breezy nights
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- It is excellent served chilled. Pairs well with steak and all fiery BBQ treats.
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Importer address
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- By:
Return to
- Barefoot Cellars Europe,
- Harman House,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- By:
- W1743.
- At:
- CH2 4LF,
- U.K.
- barefootwine.co.uk
- facebook.com/barefootwineuk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020