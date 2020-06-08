Tesco Beautifully Balanced Tuna & Potato Salad 260G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 201kJ / 48kcal
Product Description
- Cooked potato, cherry tomatoes, tuna, cucumber, mixed peppers, lettuce, carrot and spring onions with a maple and mustard dressing pot.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (18%), Cherry Tomato, Tuna (Fish) (13%), Cucumber, Lettuce, Carrot, Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Spring Onion, Rice Vinegar, Chives, Cornflour, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Salt, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Seed, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (260g)
|Energy
|201kJ / 48kcal
|522kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|5.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|14.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
