By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Tuna & Potato Salad 260G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Beautifully Balanced Tuna & Potato Salad 260G
£ 2.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy522kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 201kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked potato, cherry tomatoes, tuna, cucumber, mixed peppers, lettuce, carrot and spring onions with a maple and mustard dressing pot.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (18%), Cherry Tomato, Tuna (Fish) (13%), Cucumber, Lettuce, Carrot, Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Spring Onion, Rice Vinegar, Chives, Cornflour, Sugar, Maple Syrup, Salt, Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Seed, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (260g)
Energy201kJ / 48kcal522kJ / 124kcal
Fat0.7g1.8g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate3.6g9.4g
Sugars1.4g3.6g
Fibre2.1g5.5g
Protein5.7g14.8g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here