Barny Milk Kids Sponge Bear 5 Pack 125G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1628 kJ
Product Description
- Soft cocoa sponge cake with milk flavoured filling (28 %).
- 60 % less saturated fat*
- *compared to the average UK market of sweet children's biscuits and soft cakes.
- Discover the world of Barny
- He's a playful bear with a milk flavoured centre, baked with quality ingredients such as:
- Flour, Eggs, Milk
- 5 single packs
- No colours
- No preservatives
- With a milk centre
- 97 kcal 407 kJ per bear
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour 23 %, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Eggs 12 %, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder 3.7 % and Whole Milk Powder 2.5 % (Milk equivalent 58 %), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 1.5 %, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Carbonates), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (E472b, E475, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1 pack = 5 soft cakes (25 g)
Name and address
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 soft cake (25 g)
|%** / 1 soft cake (25 g)
|Energy
|1628 kJ
|407 kJ
|-
|388 kcal
|97 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|15 g
|3.8 g
|5 %
|of which Saturates
|2.3 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which Sugars
|30 g
|7.4 g
|8 %
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|6.0 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.61 g
|0.15 g
|3 %
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
