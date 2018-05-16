Tesco Plant Chef Lentil & Bean Chilli 400G

- Energy2230kJ 529kcal26%
Product Description
- Red lentils, red kidney beans and black turtle beans with grilled red pepper and soya protein flakes in a smoky chilli sauce, with cooked long grain rice with spinach, spring onion and coriander leaf.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% PLANT BASED A vibrant Mexican inspired mix with red kidney beans and black turtle beans
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coriander Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Spring Onion, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf], Water, Red Lentils, Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Red Pepper, Onion, Tomato Paste, Soya Protein, Spices, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Lime Juice, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Habanero Red Chilli Purée, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat from frozen.
800W/900W 9 mins 30 secs/ 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, add 2 tablespoons of water to rice, gently stir the product and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) /3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (400g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2230kJ
|557kJ
|529kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|85.3g
|21.3g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|23.5g
|5.9g
|Protein
|22.0g
|5.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
