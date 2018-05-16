Tesco Finest Chicken Chorizo & Pasta Salad 235G

Each pack
- Energy
- 1583kJ
-
- 377kcal
- 19%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.0g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.46g
- 24%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta with roasted red peppers and onion in a spicy tomato and herb dressing topped with chicken breast, chargrilled red peppers, chorizo pork sausage and rocket.
- Spirali Pasta Tender British chicken breast, chorizo, chargrilled red peppers and rocket with smoky tomato giant spirali pasta
- Pack size: 235G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (15%), Chargrilled Red Pepper, Chorizo Pork Sausage (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Rocket, Water, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Sugar, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato, Salt, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Oregano, Black Mustard Seed, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (235g)
|Energy
|674kJ / 160kcal
|1583kJ / 377kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.9g
|44.4g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.5g
|Protein
|8.3g
|19.5g
|Salt
|0.62g
|1.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.