Tesco Finest Chicken Chorizo & Pasta Salad 235G

Tesco Finest Chicken Chorizo & Pasta Salad 235G
£3.00
£1.28/100g

Each pack

Energy
1583kJ
377kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
12.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.46g

medium

24%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta with roasted red peppers and onion in a spicy tomato and herb dressing topped with chicken breast, chargrilled red peppers, chorizo pork sausage and rocket.
  • Spirali Pasta Tender British chicken breast, chorizo, chargrilled red peppers and rocket with smoky tomato giant spirali pasta
  • Pack size: 235G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (15%), Chargrilled Red Pepper, Chorizo Pork Sausage (8%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Rocket, Water, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Sugar, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Tomato, Salt, Cornflour, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Oregano, Black Mustard Seed, Chilli Flakes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (235g)
Energy674kJ / 160kcal1583kJ / 377kcal
Fat5.3g12.5g
Saturates1.3g3.1g
Carbohydrate18.9g44.4g
Sugars3.4g8.0g
Fibre1.9g4.5g
Protein8.3g19.5g
Salt0.62g1.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

