We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Apple & Strawberry 100G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Apple & Strawberry 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 206kJ / 49kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and strawberries.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Strawberries.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (100g)Per 100g
Energy206kJ / 49kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.8g9.8g
Sugars9.8g9.8g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain {s} pips..

View all Fruit Pots, Platters & Packs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

the apple in the other pots is much nicer, this ap

1 stars

the apple in the other pots is much nicer, this apple is soft and powdery, im not a fan

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here