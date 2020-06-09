Kind Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt 40G

- Energy862 kJ 206 kcal10%
Product Description
- Mixed nut (60%) & sea salt bar with a dark chocolate flavoured coating (16%)
- To find out why this belief inspired us to create the Kind® movement, visit our website www.kindsnacks.co.uk
- Have you given KIND a try yet? Our delicious and nutritious snack bars are packed full of tasty whole nuts perfectly paired with ingredients you can see and pronounce. Our Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Snack Bar contains a sweet and salty blend of almonds, peanuts, a sprinkle of sea salt, a touch of honey and a drizzle of delicious dark chocolate.
- Delicious & Nutritious Snack Bar - We never compromise on taste, our bars are always tasty and nutritious. The perfect blend!
- High Nut Content - All KIND bars contain whole nuts - rich in healthy fats which are great to keep you going for longer. KIND Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt Snack Bar contains 60% nuts.
- Gluten Free - Suitable for Coeliacs
- No artificial additives - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- High In Protein & Fibre
- 60% nuts
- Ingredients you can see and pronounce
- High fibre
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40G
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Almonds, Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coating (Palm Kernel Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, Salt), Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Sea Salt, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, other Nuts & Sesame.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before see front of pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 40 g bar (%*)
|Energy value
|2,156 kJ / 515 kcal
|862 kJ / 206 kcal (10%)
|Fat
|35.9 g
|14.4 g (21%)
|of which Saturates
|7.4 g
|3.0 g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|22.6 g
|9.0 g (3%)
|of which Sugars
|14.9 g
|6.0 g (7%)
|Fibre
|17.4 g
|7.0 g
|Protein
|16.4 g
|6.6 g (13%)
|Salt
|0.78 g
|0.31 g (5%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
