Tesco Green Escape Smoothie 750Ml

£ 1.30
£0.17/100ml
One glass
  • Energy378kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 252kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • A pasteurised blend of apple, banana, white grape, mango, kiwi, cucumber and lime pasteurised juices and purées not from concentrate.
  • FULL OF FRUIT, Apple, Kiwi, Cucumber
  • FULL OF FRUIT, Apple, Kiwi & Cucumber
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple Juice (62%), Banana Purée, White Grape Juice, Mango Purée, Kiwi Fruit Puree (5%), Cucumber Purée (1.5%), Lime Juice, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Matcha Green Tea.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy252kJ / 60kcal378kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate13.0g19.5g
Sugars10.0g15.0g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

