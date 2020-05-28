By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gordons Gin Mediterranean Orange 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 16.50
£ 16.50
£23.58/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Inspired by a 1929 Gordon's recipe, this delicious gin boasts fresh and zesty Mediterranean orange notes that perfectly compliment the refreshing juniper taste of Gordons. Perfect for those summer days, this is a gin best enjoyed with friends in the sun - a nod to the exquisite pleasures of the Mediterranean.
  • Gordon's Mediterranean Orange is an accessible and tasty drink for people looking for something different from the standard gin.
  • Almost 250 years ago, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant-tasting gin. Gordon's high quality and distinctive juniper flavour has come to define the taste of the classic G&T. Gordon's today is a gin that's enjoyed, not dissected. It's the perfect gin to start a Friday evening or a Tuesday night catch up with friends, where we share a moment and have a laugh with people we love.
  • A refreshing, zesty orange gin inspired by a 1929 Gordon's recipe
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing, zesty orange gin expertly made by pairing the classic taste of Gordon's with delicious Mediterranean oranges

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix 50ml Gordons Mediterranean Gin and 150ml tonic water over plenty of ice and garnish with a slice of orange. One serve is 1.9 Units.

Name and address

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy (kJ)975
Energy (kcal)233
Fat (g)0
of which saturated (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)5.4
of which sugars (g)5.4
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)>0.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful gin!!!

5 stars

Lovely gin, beautiful taste!

