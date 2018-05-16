By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Satay Noodles 200g

Tesco Satay Noodles 200g
£ 1.40
£0.70/100g
Product Description

  • Cooked egg noodles in a satay dressing with carrot, peanuts and spring onion.
  • Egg noodles, carrot & spring onion in peanut satay dressing
  • With Peanuts
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Noodles (65%) [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Carrot, Peanut (5%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Rice Vinegar, Coconut, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaf, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (100g)
Energy659kJ / 157kcal659kJ / 157kcal
Fat5.5g5.5g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.1g21.1g
Sugars1.6g1.6g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein5.2g5.2g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

