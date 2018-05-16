Tesco Satay Noodles 200g

- Energy659kJ 157kcal8%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 659kJ / 157kcal
Product Description
- Cooked egg noodles in a satay dressing with carrot, peanuts and spring onion.
- Egg noodles, carrot & spring onion in peanut satay dressing
- With Peanuts
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Noodles (65%) [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Carrot, Peanut (5%), Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Rice Vinegar, Coconut, Red Chilli, Concentrated Lime Juice, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaf, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|659kJ / 157kcal
|659kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|21.1g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020