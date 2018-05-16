Tesco 48 Ice Cream Wafers
Product Description
- 48 Wafers with sweetener.
- LIGHT & CRISP Baked thin and delicate to add crispy bite to your favourite ice cream
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Soya Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Sweetener (Saccharins).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
48
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 wafers (3g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|49kJ
|1632kJ
|12kcal
|385kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|76.3g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|11.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
