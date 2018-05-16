By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitby Seafoods 4 Salmon & Dill Fishcakes 280G

Whitby Seafoods 4 Salmon & Dill Fishcakes 280G
£ 2.50
£8.93/kg
Product Description

  • Salmon & Dill Fishcakes
  • We have carefully combined succulent salmon with the tastiest ingredients to bring you these crispy morsels of seafood pleasure. Pop in the oven from frozen for a top-notch tea without any fuss.
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (21%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Kibbled Rye, Oats, Linseed, Blonde Quinoa, Red Quinoa, Amaranth Seed, Rapeseed Oil), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Pollock (Fish) (9%), Cheese Sauce (Water, Double Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamine, Niacin), Garlic Purée, White White Pepper), Potato Flake, Horseradish, Potato Strips, Dill, Lemon Zest, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 2 oven-cooked fishcakes)
Energy 1091kJ/261kcal
Fat 10.8g
of which saturates 2.2g
Carbohydrate 27.7g
of which sugars 1.1g
Fibre 3.6g
Protein 11.2g
Salt 1.08g

Safety information

Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.

