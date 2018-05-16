Whitby Seafoods 4 Salmon & Dill Fishcakes 280G

- Energy1091kJ 261kcal13%
Product Description
- Salmon & Dill Fishcakes
- We have carefully combined succulent salmon with the tastiest ingredients to bring you these crispy morsels of seafood pleasure. Pop in the oven from frozen for a top-notch tea without any fuss.
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Fish) (21%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Olive Oil, Yeast, Salt, Kibbled Rye, Oats, Linseed, Blonde Quinoa, Red Quinoa, Amaranth Seed, Rapeseed Oil), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Water, Pollock (Fish) (9%), Cheese Sauce (Water, Double Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Thiamine, Niacin), Garlic Purée, White White Pepper), Potato Flake, Horseradish, Potato Strips, Dill, Lemon Zest, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans
Storage
Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.
Warnings
- Warning
- Whilst we do everything we can to remove every trace of bone, it is always possible some small bits may slip through the net.
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 2 oven-cooked fishcakes)
|Energy
|1091kJ/261kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.08g
Safety information
