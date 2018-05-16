Tesco Organic Garden Peas 500G
New
- Energy299kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- Organic garden peas.
- Harvested when tender. Frozen at the peak of freshness to lock in flavour. Garden peas, simply frozen after being removed from their pods. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
- Harvested when tender. Frozen at the peak of freshness to lock in flavour.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 mins 45 seconds
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 -3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 45 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|374kJ / 89kcal
|299kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|4.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|16mg (20%NRV)
|13mg (16%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020