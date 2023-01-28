We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Slimfast Banana Milkshake Multipack 6X325ml

Banana flavour ready to drink milkshake with sweetener, meal replacement for weight control.Need some help or ideas? For tips, real life stories and recipes, visit us at: www.slimfast.co.ukSlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - eat balanced meals, healthy snacks and drink plenty of water. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled varied diet and an active lifestyle.
Lose weight and keep it off**Substituting two main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.204 Kcal↕↕1 serving = 1 x 325ml bottlePacked with everything you need for a tasty, balanced meal, our shakes can help you lose weight and keep it off* as part of the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan. And what's more, there's no artificial flavours or preservatives.SlimFast 321 Plan®It's simple, easy to stick to and you can eat up to 6 times a day.Give it a go and see what you could achieve!3 100kcal snacks a day, SlimFast snacks or fruit & veg2 Tasty slimfast meal bars or shakes1 600kcal healthy meal (800kcal for men)Drink at least 2 litres of waterGet active to help you reach your goal
6 MealsNo Added SugarTasty Balanced MealHigh in ProteinSource of Fibre23 Vits & MinsContains naturally occurring sugars
Pack size: 1950ML
No Added SugarHigh in ProteinSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (78%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Corn Oil, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Vitamins and Minerals¹ (Magnesium Citrate, Potassium Phosphate, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Manganese Sulphate, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin D, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 x 325ml bottle

Net Contents

6 x 325ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake me and serve chilled

Additives

Free From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesContains Sweeteners

