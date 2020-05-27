Tesco Finest 10 Leggero Coffee Capsules Strength 6 54G
Product Description
- Roasted and ground coffee in aluminium capsules.
- 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel. This sweet Leggero blend is round and balanced. It's medium roasted for a distinctive milk chocolate and biscuit flavour with characteristic bittersweet caramel notes
- Pack size: 54G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
10 x 5.4g e (54g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One capsule (5.4g)
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0kJ / 0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
