Tesco Finest 10 Leggero Coffee Capsules Strength 6 54G

Tesco Finest 10 Leggero Coffee Capsules Strength 6 54G
£ 2.50
£4.63/100g

New

One capsule
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted and ground coffee in aluminium capsules.
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel.  This sweet Leggero blend is round and balanced. It's medium roasted for a distinctive milk chocolate and biscuit flavour with characteristic bittersweet caramel notes
  • 10 Nespresso® Compatible Aluminium Capsules Round and balanced with notes of milk chocolate, biscuit and caramel.  This sweet Leggero blend is round and balanced. It's medium roasted for a distinctive milk chocolate and biscuit flavour with characteristic bittersweet caramel notes
  • Pack size: 54G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • For preparation details refer to machine manufacturer's operating instructions.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 5.4g e (54g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne capsule (5.4g)
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

