Kopparberg Alcoholic Hard Seltzer Passion Fruit 330ml
- Energy387 kJ 93 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Alcoholic Beverage with Sweeteners.
- Purified carbonated water with proprietary KopparSpirit™ alcohol and natural fruit flavour.
- Contains aspartame (a source of phenylalanine)
- 1.7 UK Units per can
- Please Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Alcohol infused sparkling water
- Calories 93 per can
- Natural flavours
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before, See Base of Can.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
Net Contents
330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|Energy:
|117 KJ / 28 Kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|Of which Saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|0 g
|Of which Sugars:
|0 g
|Protein:
|0 g
|Salt:
|0.01 g
