Richmond 12 Thick Pork Sausages 615g

- Energy460kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ/
Product Description
- 12 Thick Pork Sausages
- Our Own Irish Recipe
- Our special Irish recipe is made with the subtle flavours of nutmeg and pepper... but the secret to our success is a dash of family spirit!
- So get everyone together, dish up and enjoy!
- It's fair to say we know a thing or two about sausages.. and we should do... we've been proudly making them for over a hundred years! By staying true to our secret Irish recipe we create that delicious taste everyone loves.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C115580
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- Our own Irish recipe
- Pack size: 615G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (42%), Water, Rusk (Wheat), Pork Fat, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Alpha-Tocopherol, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, Casing: Beef Collagen, * A Vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Grill
Instructions: 17 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place sausages on a rack. Turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: 17-22 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5.
Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
615g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Grilled Sausage contains
|1 Grilled Sausage (46g) contains
|Energy
|1001kJ/
|460kJ/
|-
|240kcal
|111kcal
|Fat
|15g
|6.7g
|of which saturates
|5.5g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12g
|5.6g
|Salt
|2.3g
|1.0g
