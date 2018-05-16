Tesco Rainbow Salad 320G

- Energy86kJ 20kcal1%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ / 26kcal
Product Description
- A mix of lettuce, cherry tomato, beetroot, cabbage, peppers and carrot.
- A vibrant mix of salad leaves with mixed peppers and cherry tomatoes. Ideal for sharing. SWEET
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lettuce [Apollo, Lollo Rosso], Cherry Tomato, Beetroot, Cabbage, Pepper, Carrot.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (80g)
|Energy
|108kJ / 26kcal
|86kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
