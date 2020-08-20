Warwick First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
- The First Lady is a tribute to Norma Ratcliffe, Warwick founder and pioneer in the South African wine industry. This fusion of ripe red berries and delicate French oak offers the perfect match to grilled rib eye steak with a creamy mushroom sauce or a tagliatelle with duck ragu. Enjoy with close friends.
- 10.5 UK Units per 75cl bottle
- 1.8 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Bottle - Glass - Widely Recycled
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Pack size: 750ML
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites. L18197. A299.
Tasting Notes
- Deep dark fruits dominate with blackberry compote and black plum complimented with spicy aromatics of clove and cinnamon and a lovely hint of dried herb. A magnificent companionship of bitter and sweet, dark chilli chocolate
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Warwick Wine Estate
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- Grapes are picked at optimal ripeness and transported to the cellar and de-stemmed into tank. The wines spent between 7 and 14 days on the skins depending on the tannin structure, with three or four pump overs per day, and then pressed to undergo malolactic fermentation in tank. After completion the wine was aged for 18 months with various types of oak used, none new, before blending and a light filtration and bottling in November 2018.
History
- Warwick Estate is a high-end South African winery in the Stellenbosch region of South Africa. The estate has a rich farming history dating back to 1771. Then a fruit farm, Warwick only emerged on the forefront of South Africa's wine scene when Stan and Norma Ratcliffe bought the estate in 1964 and started developing the land with an extensive focus on the classic Bordeaux varieties: Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Regional Information
- Stellenbosch, the second-oldest wine-producing region in South Africa, is one of the country's premier wine regions. Warwick remains one of the most respected labels from the prestigious Stellenbosch region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 48 hours.
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
75cl ℮
