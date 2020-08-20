By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warwick First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Warwick First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • The First Lady is a tribute to Norma Ratcliffe, Warwick founder and pioneer in the South African wine industry. This fusion of ripe red berries and delicate French oak offers the perfect match to grilled rib eye steak with a creamy mushroom sauce or a tagliatelle with duck ragu. Enjoy with close friends.
  • 10.5 UK Units per 75cl bottle
  • 1.8 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Know Your Limits
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommended adults do not regularly exceed:
  • Men: 3-4 units daily
  • Woman: 2-3 units daily
  • Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive
  • Bottle - Glass - Widely Recycled
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites. L18197. A299.

Tasting Notes

  • Deep dark fruits dominate with blackberry compote and black plum complimented with spicy aromatics of clove and cinnamon and a lovely hint of dried herb. A magnificent companionship of bitter and sweet, dark chilli chocolate

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Warwick Wine Estate

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at optimal ripeness and transported to the cellar and de-stemmed into tank. The wines spent between 7 and 14 days on the skins depending on the tannin structure, with three or four pump overs per day, and then pressed to undergo malolactic fermentation in tank. After completion the wine was aged for 18 months with various types of oak used, none new, before blending and a light filtration and bottling in November 2018.

History

  • Warwick Estate is a high-end South African winery in the Stellenbosch region of South Africa. The estate has a rich farming history dating back to 1771. Then a fruit farm, Warwick only emerged on the forefront of South Africa's wine scene when Stan and Norma Ratcliffe bought the estate in 1964 and started developing the land with an extensive focus on the classic Bordeaux varieties: Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Regional Information

  • Stellenbosch, the second-oldest wine-producing region in South Africa, is one of the country's premier wine regions. Warwick remains one of the most respected labels from the prestigious Stellenbosch region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • WD4 8LH,
  • UK.
  • Tel: (01442) 870900
  • www.fells.co.uk
  • www.warwickwine.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.47
£0.47/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here