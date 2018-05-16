Nuii Coconut & Indian Mango Ice Cream 3X90ml

- Energy992 kJ 238 kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Coconut dairy ice cream swirled with Indian mango and passion fruit sorbet (25 %), covered with white chocolate (30 %) with coconut chips coated in coconut sugar (3 %) and caramelised coconut flakes (1 %).
- India is known as a spiritual, botanical and culinary place and it is the homeland of the Alphonso mango - which is often referred to the 'King of Mangos'. We take this velvety smooth mango and mix it with passion fruit to create a fruity sorbet that we fold into a creamy coconut ice cream. We cover it all in white chocolate and coconut flakes to deliver multi-layered freshness and an exotic touch.
- Pack size: 270ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Cream (Milk) (8.5 %), Indian Mango Puree (5 %), Coconut Cream (3.5 %), Coconut Chips, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (2.5 %), Coconut Flakes, Coconut Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E 476), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Glucose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Flavouring, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.For best before end: see side of pack.
Net Contents
270ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Bar = 71 g / 90 ml
|% RI*
|Energy
|1398 kJ/335 kcal
|992 kJ/238 kcal
|12 %
|Fat
|20 g
|14 g
|20 %
|- of which saturates
|13 g
|9,5 g
|48 %
|Carbohydrate
|35 g
|25 g
|10 %
|- of which sugars
|29 g
|20 g
|22 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|3,8 g
|2,7 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0,23 g
|0,16 g
|3 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 3 portions
|-
|-
|-
