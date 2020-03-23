Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheese & Onion 50G
Offer
- Energy1016kJ 243kcal12%
- Fat12.4g18%
- Saturates1.1g5%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.58g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ
Product Description
- Loaded Cheddar & Onion Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Loaded Cheddar & Onion Seasoning (Onion Powder, Dried Milk Whey, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (from Milk), Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract))
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1016kJ
|2032kJ
|-
|243kcal(12%*)
|486kcal
|Fat
|12.4g(18%*)
|24.9g
|of which Saturates
|1.1g(5%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|55.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g(2%*)
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|5.8g
|Protein
|3.8g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.58g(10%*)
|1.16g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020