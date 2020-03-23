By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheese & Onion 50G

Walkers Max Double Crunch Cheese & Onion 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy1016kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.58g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ

Product Description

  • Loaded Cheddar & Onion Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Loaded Cheddar & Onion Seasoning (Onion Powder, Dried Milk Whey, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavourings (contains Milk), Cheddar Cheese Powder (from Milk), Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract))

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 1016kJ2032kJ
-243kcal(12%*)486kcal
Fat 12.4g(18%*)24.9g
of which Saturates 1.1g(5%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate 27.5g55.0g
of which Sugars 1.4g(2%*)2.7g
Fibre 2.9g5.8g
Protein 3.8g7.7g
Salt 0.58g(10%*)1.16g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

