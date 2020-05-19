Smirnoff Orange & G/Frt Vodka With Water 250Ml
- Smirnoff™ Seltzer Orange & Grapefruit is a blend of Smirnoff Vodka, sparkling water and a burst of natural flavours. At 72 calories and 4.7% ABV per can, it is a balanced, refreshing adult drink. Ideal for enjoying in the garden or during a relaxing day at home, Smirnoff Seltzer is so convenient: just chill and enjoy.
- Just the right combination of orange acidity and grapes to get a hint of sweet, dark fruit flavour.
- Made with high quality natural flavours, Smirnoff™ No. 21 Premium Vodka and sparkling water.
- For a sweeter taste try Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry & Rhubarb
- The ideal mix of natural fruit flavours, Smirnoff Vodka and sparkling water
- Light and delicious with a refreshing taste, it's perfect all year round
- Pack size: 25CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
1.25
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice finished with a garnish of your choice
- Ready to drink wherever you are or just to enjoy at home
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|121
|Energy (kcal)
|29 cal
|Fat (g)
|0g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0.35g
|of which sugars (g)
|0.35g
|Fibre (g)
|0g
|Protein (g)
|0g
|Salt (g)
|0.3g
