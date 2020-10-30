By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set

image 1 of Natural Extracts Core Collection Gift Set
Product Description

  • Natural Extracts Core Collection
  • Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains Grapefruit & Yuzu Shower Gel x 1 100ml e Avocado & Green Tea Lip Balm x 1 7g e Avocado & Green Tea Hand Cream x 1 50ml e Oatmeal & Shea Body Butter x 1 50ml e Lavender & Geranium Bubble Bath x 1 100ml e
  • Inspired by Nature
Information

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Shower gel: Apply to wet skin or mitt and massage gently. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water. Lip balm: Apply to lips as often as desired. Hand cream: Massage gently into hands until fully absorbed. Body butter: Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed. Bubble Bath: Slowly pour bubble bath under warm running water. Rinse tub thoroughly after use.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse Tin. Recycle Tube. Recycle Blister. Recycle Box. Recycle Jar. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100ml e;100ml e;50ml e; 50ml e; 7g e

  Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Butylene Glycol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Tocopherol, CI 19140, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.

  Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Polybutene, Petrolatum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Octyldodecanol, Cera Microcristallina, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polyethylene, Ozokerite, Glyceryl Caprylate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, CI 77492, Linalool, Limonene, CI 42090, Benzyl Benzoate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Aqua, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.

  Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Parfum, Carbomer, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Methylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, CI 19140, CI 14700, CI 42090, Caprylyl Glycol, Beta-Glucan, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Benzoate.

  Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Citrus Grandis Fruit Water, CI 19140, CI 14700.

  Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Extract, CI 17200, CI 42090.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

