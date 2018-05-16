By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Extreme Brownies & Cream Cones 4 X 115Ml

£ 3.00
£0.65/100ml
Each cone** contains
  • Energy868kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars20g
    22%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1223kJ

Product Description

  • Cream and chocolate ice creams in a biscuit cone (14%) with chocolate flavoured coating, brownie flavour sauce (12%) and chocolate flavoured brownie pieces (2%).
  • Green Dot
  • Keep Your Country Tidy
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Cream (Milk) (8%), Vegetable Oils (Copra, Coconut, Sunflower), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Powder (1.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Egg, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt), Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Cocoa Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
Net Contents

4 x 115ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1223kJ868kJ8400kJ
-292 kcal207 kcal2000 kcal10%
Fat 14g9.7g70g14%
of which: saturates 8.3g5.9g20g30%
Carbohydrate 38g27g260g10%
of which: sugars28g20g90g22%
Fibre 1.5g1.1g--
Protein 3.5g2.5g50g5%
Salt 0.19g0.14g6g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One cone (115ml/71g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

