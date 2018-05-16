Extreme Brownies & Cream Cones 4 X 115Ml

- Energy868kJ 207kcal10%
Product Description
- Cream and chocolate ice creams in a biscuit cone (14%) with chocolate flavoured coating, brownie flavour sauce (12%) and chocolate flavoured brownie pieces (2%).
No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 460ML
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Cream (Milk) (8%), Vegetable Oils (Copra, Coconut, Sunflower), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Powder (1.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Egg, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt), Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Cocoa Powder, Cream Powder (Milk), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Vanilla Extract
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Pack contains 4 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- Contact us
4 x 115ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1223kJ
|868kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|292 kcal
|207 kcal
|2000 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|14g
|9.7g
|70g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|8.3g
|5.9g
|20g
|30%
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|27g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|28g
|20g
|90g
|22%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.5g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.14g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (115ml/71g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
