Clearblue Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test 2 Pack

Clearblue Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test can give you a ‘Pregnant’ result as fast as 1 minute when testing from the day of your missed period. You should wait 3 minutes to confirm a ‘Not Pregnant’ result. It is designed to be the easiest to use home pregnancy test, with an extra wide colour-changing tip and ergonomic curved handle. With the accuracy you expect from Clearblue, this home pregnancy test kit is over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period. In a UK study, over 9 in 10 women said they would pay more for Clearblue Rapid Detection than a strip test (based on 111 women using and reading different test types). For more information on this product or answers to your questions, our Careline advisors are available for you 07:00 – 15:00 hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays.

Result as fast as 1 minute No brand is more accurate: Clearblue is over 99% accurate from the day you expect your period Easy to read plus (+) or minus (-) results Award-winning easy to use design No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK (data on file)

Ingredients

2 Test Sticks