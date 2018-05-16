The Collective Kefir Natural Milk Drink 500Ml
Product Description
- Kefir (Fermented Milk).
- When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
- For immune support*
- *Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Kefir and digestive health
- A daily dose of goodness for your gut▼
- ▼Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- What is Kefir?
- Fresh British milk and 13 Strains of Live Cultures, Fermented to Create
- A tasty cultured drink ...and then some billions of cultures in every serving
- A daily dose of goodness for your gut
- Rinse/Cap On - Recycle
- Great dairy
- Great taste 2019
- British milk
- Natural ingredients
- High in protein
- A source of calcium and vitamin B12
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
- Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes
- High in protein
- A source of calcium
- A source of vitamin B12
- No added sugars
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures**, **Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis
Allergy Information
- Packed in a Dairy that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Neck of Bottle.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British milk
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening and enjoy within 2 days.
Name and address
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- WestWorks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
Return to
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Serve (250ml)
|Energy
|199kJ/47kcal
|497kJ/118kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|4.9g
|- Of which Saturates
|1.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|10.6g
|- Of which Sugars†
|3.8g
|9.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|8.0g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.25g
|Calcium (%RI)
|113mg (14%)
|283mg (35%)
|Riboflavin (B2) (%RI)
|0.13mg (9%)
|0.33mg (24%)
|Vitamin B12 (%RI)
|0.34µg(14%)
|0.85µg (34%)
|RI= Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|† No added sugars, contains naturally occurring sugars
