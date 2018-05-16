Oxo 12 Meat Free Stock Cubes Beef Flavour 71G

- Energy34kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.95g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ/262kcal
Product Description
- 12 Beef flavour stock cubes
- Green Dot
- Oxo trade marks designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Meat - free
- No artificial preservative
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 71G
Information
Ingredients
(Greatest First): Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Palm Oil, Autolysed Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Extract, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store me in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water.
Number of uses
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
- Or write
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.,
- ROI: phone 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
71g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100ml portion of stock as prepared
|Energy
|1107kJ/262kcal
|34kJ/8kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|39.1g
|1.2g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|14.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|30.68g
|0.95g
|Each cube (5.9) makes 190ml
|-
|-
|This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml
|-
|-
