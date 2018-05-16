By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxo 12 Meat Free Stock Cubes Beef Flavour 71G

Oxo 12 Meat Free Stock Cubes Beef Flavour 71G
£ 1.60
£2.26/100g
Each 100ml of prepared stock contains
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ/262kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Beef flavour stock cubes
  • Green Dot
  • Oxo trade marks designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Meat - free
  • No artificial preservative
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 71G

Information

Ingredients

(Greatest First): Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Palm Oil, Autolysed Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Onion Extract, Onion Powder, Potassium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store me in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water.

Number of uses

This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 374342 Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.
  • Or write
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.,
  • ROI: phone 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008.

Net Contents

71g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1107kJ/262kcal34kJ/8kcal
Fat 4.7g<0.5g
of which Saturates 2.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 39.1g1.2g
of which Sugars 3.3g<0.5g
Fibre 2.3g<0.5g
Protein 14.7g<0.5g
Salt30.68g0.95g
Each cube (5.9) makes 190ml--
This pack makes 24 portions of approximately 100ml--

