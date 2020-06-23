By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Calorie Controlled Mediterranean Inspired Risotto 350G
£ 1.20
£3.43/kg

New

Each pack
  • Energy1247kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice and butternut squash in a tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, courgettes and red peppers.
  • Tomato risotto with red peppers, grilled courgette and aubergine
  • With vegetables
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice (42%) [Risotto Rice, Water, Butternut Squash, Basil], Cherry Tomato (11%), Vegetable Mix (11%) [Courgette, Red Pepper], Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Aubergine, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Oregano, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Spinach Powder, Dried Garlic, Flavouring, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (295g**)
Energy423kJ / 100kcal1247kJ / 294kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate19.3g56.8g
Sugars2.8g8.2g
Fibre1.4g4.2g
Protein4.6g13.5g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 295g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

