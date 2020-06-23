Tesco Calorie Controlled Mediterranean Inspired Risotto 350G
- Energy1247kJ 294kcal15%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt0.9g15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 100kcal
Product Description
- Cooked risotto rice and butternut squash in a tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, courgettes and red peppers.
- Tomato risotto with red peppers, grilled courgette and aubergine
- With vegetables
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice (42%) [Risotto Rice, Water, Butternut Squash, Basil], Cherry Tomato (11%), Vegetable Mix (11%) [Courgette, Red Pepper], Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Pepper, Aubergine, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Basil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Oregano, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Carrot Powder, Spinach Powder, Dried Garlic, Flavouring, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (295g**)
|Energy
|423kJ / 100kcal
|1247kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|56.8g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.6g
|13.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 295g.
|-
|-
