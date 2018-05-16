Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups 4 Pack 280Ml

Product Description
- Peanut butter ice cream with swirls of peanut butter sauce (19%) enrobed in a milk chocolatey compound (24%).
- We aimed to find the perfect balance between the salty taste of peanut and sweetness of ice cream, not to mention delightful milk chocolate. And here it is - Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups. It's a brand new frozen dessert from Walls. The treat is peanut butter coated in milk chocolate and shaped like real Reese's peanut butter cups. This makes it a perfect snack for hot summer days, but we don't forbid eating it in winter. Whenever you fancy something more extraordinary than an ice cream or a chocolate treat, Walls Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups are here for you. The original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup was created in 1928 as a partnership between H.B. Reese and Milton Hershey. Since then, the Reese's family has grown to include a variety of flavours and forms. We have been providing great quality and taste for almost a hundred years. At Walls Ice Cream, we put our passion and over 80 years of ice cream experience into every bite of frozen goodness we produce. Finally, you can get the great taste of your favourite Reese's chocolate snacks in all its frozen goodness in the new Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cup.
- Walls Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups is a well-known milk chocolate treat in a form of ice cream
- This ice cream sandwich gives you the unique Reese’s taste you know and love
- Celebrate summer family gatherings with Reese's Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups family treat
- How to make peanut butter even better: cover it in a chocolatey coating just like we did
- Single Walls Ice Cream sweet treat is less than 250 kcal - you have four of them to share with your friends and loved ones
- Get the most out of our Reese's Peanut Butter chocolate ice cream by storing it at -18°C
- Pack size: 70ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, vegetable oil (coconut, PEANUT (3%)), PEANUT paste (12%), concentrated skimmed MILK, glucose syrup, cocoa mass (2.5%), skimmed MILK powder, caramelised sugar syrup, maltodextrin, fat reduced cocoa powder (0.5%), emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, mono and di-glycerides of fatty acids, SOY lecithin), salt, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan). May contain egg, gluten from wheat and other nuts." Contains Peanuts, Soy and Milk. May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Egg and Nuts. Free from Irradiation, Meat and Alcohol
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Produce of
Greece
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
280 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1545 kJ
|1148 kJ
|803 kJ
|10%
|Energy (kcal)
|368 kcal
|273 kcal
|191 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|25 g
|18 g
|13 g
|19%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|10 g
|7.3 g
|37%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29 g
|21 g
|15 g
|6%
|of which sugars (g)
|26 g
|19 g
|14 g
|16%
|Protein (g)
|6.7 g
|5 g
|3.5 g
|7%
|Salt (g)
|0.3 g
|0.22 g
|0.16 g
|3%
|1 portion = 52 g. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
