Tesco Chicken Triple Sandwich

No chicken as such in this, despite there being 3 sandwich halves. More like coronation chicken spreadable was in the sandwiches. Also, all the stuffing in the middle one fell out into the pack. I had this as a substitute when I wanted bacon, not impressed by the quality. Left me still hungry.
Really good sandwich. Nice and filling and an excellent variety. My go to meal deal main. The only downside is that these are very rarely available - wish they would stock up on more as they’re clearly very popular.