We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Triple Sandwich

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Triple Sandwich
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2226kJ 529kcal
    26%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, mayonnaise and sage and onion stuffing in white bread. A blend of mayonnaise, chicken breast and smoked bacon in malted bread. Chicken breast, mayonnaise and sweetcorn in malted bread.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our chef's recipe pairs tender chicken and sweetcorn, chicken and stuffing and chicken and bacon. Carefully hand packed every day

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy853kJ / 203kcal2226kJ / 529kcal
Fat5.5g14.4g
Saturates1.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate23.8g62.1g
Sugars1.9g5.0g
Fibre2.1g5.5g
Protein13.4g35.0g
Salt0.6g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

  • Each pack
    • Energy716kJ 170kcal
      9%
    • Fat4.6g
      7%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars1.6g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (26%), Water, Sweetcorn (11%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
    Energy853kJ / 203kcal716kJ / 170kcal
    Fat5.5g4.6g
    Saturates1.2g1.0g
    Carbohydrate23.8g20.0g
    Sugars1.9g1.6g
    Fibre2.1g1.8g
    Protein13.4g11.3g
    Salt0.6g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each pack
    • Energy725kJ 172kcal
      9%
    • Fat4.7g
      7%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars1.6g
      2%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (4.5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
    Energy853kJ / 203kcal725kJ / 172kcal
    Fat5.5g4.7g
    Saturates1.2g1.0g
    Carbohydrate23.8g20.2g
    Sugars1.9g1.6g
    Fibre2.1g1.8g
    Protein13.4g11.4g
    Salt0.6g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each pack
    • Energy784kJ 186kcal
      9%
    • Fat5.1g
      7%
    • Saturates1.1g
      6%
    • Sugars1.7g
      2%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 853kJ / 203kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (30%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Oats, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Sage, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
    Energy853kJ / 203kcal784kJ / 186kcal
    Fat5.5g5.1g
    Saturates1.2g1.1g
    Carbohydrate23.8g21.9g
    Sugars1.9g1.7g
    Fibre2.1g1.9g
    Protein13.4g12.3g
    Salt0.6g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

No chicken as such in this, despite there being 3

2 stars

No chicken as such in this, despite there being 3 sandwich halves. More like coronation chicken spreadable was in the sandwiches. Also, all the stuffing in the middle one fell out into the pack. I had this as a substitute when I wanted bacon, not impressed by the quality. Left me still hungry.

Really good sandwich!

5 stars

Really good sandwich. Nice and filling and an excellent variety. My go to meal deal main. The only downside is that these are very rarely available - wish they would stock up on more as they’re clearly very popular.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here