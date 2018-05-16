Tesco Slim Cook Beef Lasagne 500G

- Energy1464kJ 346kcal17%
Product Description
- Pasta sheets layered with cooked minced beef in a tomato sauce, topped with a butternut squash and potato white sauce and quark skimmed milk soft cheese.
- Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat 2 of 5 a day
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato, Beef (13%), Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato Juice, Quark Skimmed Milk Soft Cheese, Butternut Squash, Potato, Cornflour, Garlic, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Extract, Salt, Oregano, Yeast Extract, Basil, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins 30 secs.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (453g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1464kJ / 346kcal
|323kJ / 76kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|48.9g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|25.3g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 453g.
|-
|-
Safety information
