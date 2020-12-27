By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G

3.2(4)Write a review
Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G
£ 1.00
£0.95/100g
Each 25 g contains
  • Energy585 kJ 140 kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.2 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.6 g
    28%
  • Sugars12 g
    13%
  • Salt0.02 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolates.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created. Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2339 kJ585 kJ8400 kJ /
-562 kcal140 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 37 g9.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 22 g5.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 49 g12 g260 g
of which Sugars 48 g12 g90 g
Fibre 4.8 g1.2 g-
Protein 5.8 g1.5 g50 g
Salt 0.08 g0.02 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The taste of these are revolting and are nothing l

1 stars

The taste of these are revolting and are nothing like other Cadbury's products, such as Dairy milk. At only 14% milk solids (compared with Dair milk's 20%), the creaminess they advertise is more an oiliness, and a bad flavour that lingers. It seems corporate just produced an inferior product and covered it with a silly TV advertisement campaign. I'd stick to what Cadbury's have been doing well for years - Dairy milk.

Nice

5 stars

I liked the bars of this chocolate, but really love the buttons.

I was expecting a much better flavour than I taste

2 stars

I was expecting a much better flavour than I tasted. They left a horrible aftertaste which lasted for quite a while. I'll go back to the milk buttons as they are delicious.

Extensuating flavour and provides happiness

5 stars

darkmilk is the better of the Cadbury flavours and has been converted into giant buttons which extensuates the flavour and provides comfort and happiness.

