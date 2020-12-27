Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G

The taste of these are revolting and are nothing l
The taste of these are revolting and are nothing like other Cadbury's products, such as Dairy milk. At only 14% milk solids (compared with Dair milk's 20%), the creaminess they advertise is more an oiliness, and a bad flavour that lingers. It seems corporate just produced an inferior product and covered it with a silly TV advertisement campaign. I'd stick to what Cadbury's have been doing well for years - Dairy milk.
Nice
I liked the bars of this chocolate, but really love the buttons.
I was expecting a much better flavour than I taste
I was expecting a much better flavour than I tasted. They left a horrible aftertaste which lasted for quite a while. I'll go back to the milk buttons as they are delicious.
Extensuating flavour and provides happiness
darkmilk is the better of the Cadbury flavours and has been converted into giant buttons which extensuates the flavour and provides comfort and happiness.