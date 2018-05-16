By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Elephant Atta Medium Wheat Flour Wit Multigrain 10Kg

£ 11.00
£1.10/kg

Product Description

  • Wheat Flour with Added Grain Flour
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • For recipes and more, visit www.elephantatta.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Elephant Atta Medium with Multigrain Flour is Medium Atta carefully blended with 6 specially selected grains: Oats, Chana, Soya, Spelt, Maize and Quinoa which makes perfectly soft chapattis.
  • Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
  • Trusted for generations and with over 50 years of milling expertise, Elephant Atta brings you the highest quality atta, for perfect fluffy chapattis.
  • Elephant Atta offers a full range of superior quality attas to suit your family's tastes and needs: Medium, Medium with Multigrain, Chakki, White, Brown, and Wholemeal.
  • Medium Atta with specially selected grains
  • The original brand of Atta
  • Source of fibre & protein
  • Naturally low in sugar, salt and saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 10KG
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Naturally low in sugar
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Naturally low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin) (90%), Oat Flour (4%), Maize Flour (3.2%), Chana Flour (1%), Defatted Soya Flour (1%), Spelt Flour (0.5%), Quinoa Flour (0.3%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Always store flour in a cool and dry place. Keep the pack closed between use. If tipping flour into a storage container, ensure all old flour is used first. For best results clean and thoroughly dry the container before use.Best Before: see back of bag.

Produce of

Produced in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • The Elephant Guarantee
  • We take special care to ensure that our chapatti flour reaches you in perfect condition, but if for any reason you are not satisfied, please contact us in writing at
  • Elephant Atta Customer Service Department,
  • Westmill Foods,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • We will need details of where the product was purchased, the LOT number and the Best Before Date (both of which can be found on back of pack).
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.elephantatta.com

Net Contents

10kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1566kJ / 370kcal
Fat 1.3g
of which Saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates74.8g
of which Sugars 2.0g
Fibre 6.5g
Protein 11.4g
Salt <0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

