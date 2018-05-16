By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml
£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Product Description

  • 40% Caramelised Biscuit Dairy Ice Cream with 6% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces, Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 28% Milk Chocolate with 6% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces.
  • A combination that won't leave you cold!
  • On one hand you have delicious velvety ice cream blended with fresh cream. On the other, crunchy bits of Biscoff biscuit mixed with smooth Biscoff spread. The result? A delicious taste sensation.
  • A triple delight!
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Original Caramelised Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Skimmed Milk, Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, *From sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of: Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Net Contents

3 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1 serving = 90ml/71g%*
Energy 1833 kJ/1302 kJ/
-440 kcal312 kcal16
Fat 29g21g30
of which saturates 13g9.2g46
Carbohydrate 41g29g11
of which sugars 33g23g26
Fibre 0.7g0.5g
Protein 3.4g2.4g5
Salt 0.37g0.26g4
* = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

