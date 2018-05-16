Lotus Biscoff Ice Cream Sticks 3X90ml

Product Description
- 40% Caramelised Biscuit Dairy Ice Cream with 6% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces, Covered with 20% Caramelised Biscuit Spread and 28% Milk Chocolate with 6% Caramelised Biscuit Pieces.
- A combination that won't leave you cold!
- On one hand you have delicious velvety ice cream blended with fresh cream. On the other, crunchy bits of Biscoff biscuit mixed with smooth Biscoff spread. The result? A delicious taste sensation.
- A triple delight!
- Pack size: 270ML
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Original Caramelised Biscuit (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Skimmed Milk, Cream 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, *From sustainable and certified plantations
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of: Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler.Important: if food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Net Contents
3 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|1 serving = 90ml/71g
|%*
|Energy
|1833 kJ/
|1302 kJ/
|-
|440 kcal
|312 kcal
|16
|Fat
|29g
|21g
|30
|of which saturates
|13g
|9.2g
|46
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|29g
|11
|of which sugars
|33g
|23g
|26
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.4g
|2.4g
|5
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.26g
|4
|* = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
