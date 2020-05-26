Trivento Malbec Rose Wine 75Cl

Product Description
- Malbec Rosé
- A delicate pink Rosé whose strawberry and summer fruit aromas mingle elegantly with a hint of grapefruit and vanilla. Well balanced, with a crisp and fruity finish, Trivento Reserve Malbec Rosé is ideal as an aperitif, or as an accompanimento to seafood or salads.
- The name Trivento comes from three winds; Polar, Zonda and Sudestada. It is these winds that make Mendoza such a distinctive and successful wine growing region.
- 9.4 UK Units per bottle
- 1.6 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- No1 Argentinean wine brand
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Trivento Bodegos y Viñedos S.A.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Maximiliano Ortiz
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec, Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- To avoid color extraction, once the grapes were milled, they were put under slight pressure to separate the skins from the pulp. After pressing, the juice was stored in tanks for 18 hours, at a temperature of 6 C to clear the must. This was then used to begin alcoholic fermentation. The wine was then further fermented at 15C for 10 - 15 days in stainless steel tanks. After that time, the wine was clarified, stabilized and bottled.
History
- Founded in 1996, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications. In their short trajectory, Trivento has become the most diversely distributed Argentine wine brand in the world positioning the company among the preeminent Argentine exporters.
Regional Information
- The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of Argentina
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy best served chilled.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
- N° B-72110,
- N° Exp.: B-88365,
- Mendoza,
- Argentina.
Importer address
- CYT UK,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
Return to
- CYT UK,
- OX33 1ER,
- UK.
- www.trivento.com
- W1740,
- DH9 7XP,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
