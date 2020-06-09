Tesco 4 Almond Croissants 322G 322G

- Energy1165kJ 278kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ / 387kcal
Product Description
- Frozen 4 almond croissants topped with flaked almonds, ready to bake.
- Our almond croissants with a sweet rich filling have been frozen so they can be enjoyed fresh from the oven. You can enjoy them warm with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
- Ready to Bake Light, flaky pastry with a sweet, rich centre topped with almonds.
- Pack size: 322G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Ground Almonds (6%), Flaked Almonds (4%), Yeast, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
322g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One almond croissant (72g**)
|Energy
|1618kJ / 387kcal
|1165kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|42.9g
|30.9g
|Sugars
|13.2g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.4g
|Protein
|9.2g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 322g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
