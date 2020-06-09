By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Almond Croissants 322G 322G

Tesco 4 Almond Croissants 322G 322G
£ 2.00
£0.62/100g
One almond croissant
  • Energy1165kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars9.5g
    11%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 4 almond croissants topped with flaked almonds, ready to bake.
  • Our almond croissants with a sweet rich filling have been frozen so they can be enjoyed fresh from the oven. You can enjoy them warm with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Ready to Bake Light, flaky pastry with a sweet, rich centre topped with almonds.
  • Pack size: 322G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Ground Almonds (6%), Flaked Almonds (4%), Yeast, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

322g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne almond croissant (72g**)
Energy1618kJ / 387kcal1165kJ / 278kcal
Fat19.3g13.9g
Saturates8.2g5.9g
Carbohydrate42.9g30.9g
Sugars13.2g9.5g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein9.2g6.7g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 322g typically weighs 288g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

