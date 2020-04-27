Tesco Piri Piri Skinny Fries 500g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ / 147kcal
Product Description
- Chipped potato in a piri piri coating with parsley infused oil.
- PERFECT TO OVEN BAKE Lightly tumbled in parsley oil and piri piri seasoning for a crunchy, spicy kick
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Cayenne Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Red Pepper, Sugar, Salt, Pepper, Cumin, Oregano, Lemon Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°CFan/Gas 6 30 mins Pre heat oven. Open the bag and transfer the skinny fries onto a pre-heated baking tray and cook in the centre of an oven for 25-30 minutes, turn after 10 minutes of cooking. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|618kJ / 147kcal
|773kJ / 183kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.7g
|32.1g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|3.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
