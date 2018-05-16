By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Organic Super Thick Natural Yogurt 850G

Yeo Valley Organic Super Thick Natural Yogurt 850G
£ 3.50
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • Strained natural yogurt
  • Collect 25 Yeokens under this lid
  • UK, 18+. Purchase necessary. Visit yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens to register, for the rewards & for full T&Cs. We will give 3 months' notice prior to end of scheme.
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Good things come to those who wait
  • In this pot is the thickest, creamiest yogurt we've ever made. Our secret? We've kerned* it, very slowly, up to nine (yes, nine) times. It makes for a super luxurious spoonful that's naturally boosted in protein and even lower in natural sugars.
  • *Kerned, you say? Why, it's old Somerset for "thickened". But then we have a funny word for everything.
  • OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK Agriculture
  • This pot is made of 100% recycled plastic & card, and it's 100% recyclable
  • Rinse - Pot & Clip Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Organic
  • 5% fat
  • Made with British milk
  • High in protein
  • Low in sugar
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 850G
Information

Ingredients

No added ingredients, This Yogurt contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains the following Live Cultures: Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' date, see lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

850g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 398kJ / 95kcal
Fat 5.0g
of which saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrate 3.5g
of which sugars 3.5g
Protein 9.0g
Salt*0.09g
Calcium 128mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†16% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

