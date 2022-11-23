Tesco Kitchen Towel 2 rolls

Reduced size of sheets
Increased price, reduction in size of sheets
Rolls were much smaller (in height) than I expecte
Rolls were much smaller (in height) than I expected.
Smaller, thinner sheets now, very disappointing!
Smaller, thinner sheets now, very disappointing!
Rubbish
So cheap and nasty. Far too expensive. Should be 4 rolls for that price.
Too thin
Used to be okay but has become dramatically thinner
A good towel but ufortunatly much smaller than the
A good towel but ufortunatly much smaller than the ultra which I used to use
Expensive and wrapped in pointless plastic, but it
Expensive and wrapped in pointless plastic, but its ok kitchen roll.
I much prefer Tesco Ultra kitchen rolls but don’t
I much prefer Tesco Ultra kitchen rolls but don’t appear to be able to get it.
GOOD SIZE AND STRENGHT, GOOD VALUE, BOUGHT EVERY W
GOOD SIZE AND STRENGHT, GOOD VALUE, BOUGHT EVERY WEEK,
Very useful in the kitchen
Excellent for use around the kitchen. Very absorbent and relatively strong