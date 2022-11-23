We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls

2.7(29)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Kitchen Towel 2 Rolls
£2.45
£1.23/100sht

Product Description

  • Tesco Kitchen Towel 2 rolls
  • strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 200 sheets per pack 2 rolls
  • strong & absorbent for everyday cleaning 200 sheets per pack 2 rolls
  • Kitchen towel - 2 rolls. Tesco kitchen towels have been developed to be strong and absorbent enough for your everyday household needs. From cleaning surfaces to mopping up spills; Tesco kitchen towels are the simple and hygienic solution for a variety of household tasks and chores. 2 rolls 2 ply kitchen towels. Average 100 sheets per roll. The Forest Stewardship Council (R) (FSC(R)) logo guarantees that you are supporting responsible forest management. Buying products marked with the FSC logo ensures they have been made with forest-based materials from well managed forests and recycled materials. FSC certification helps take care of forests and the people and wildlife who call them home. OUR PROMISE We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. CARD Recycle FILM Don't recycle at home Recycle with bags at large supermarket
  • Pack size: 200SHT

Information

Storage

Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children and animals

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 rolls

View all Medium Packs (2-3 Rolls)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

29 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Reduced size of sheets

3 stars

Increased price, reduction in size of sheets

Rolls were much smaller (in height) than I expecte

3 stars

Rolls were much smaller (in height) than I expected.

Smaller, thinner sheets now, very disappointing!

2 stars

Smaller, thinner sheets now, very disappointing!

Rubbish

1 stars

So cheap and nasty. Far too expensive. Should be 4 rolls for that price.

Too thin

1 stars

Used to be okay but has become dramatically thinner

A good towel but ufortunatly much smaller than the

3 stars

A good towel but ufortunatly much smaller than the ultra which I used to use

Expensive and wrapped in pointless plastic, but it

3 stars

Expensive and wrapped in pointless plastic, but its ok kitchen roll.

I much prefer Tesco Ultra kitchen rolls but don’t

4 stars

I much prefer Tesco Ultra kitchen rolls but don’t appear to be able to get it.

GOOD SIZE AND STRENGHT, GOOD VALUE, BOUGHT EVERY W

5 stars

GOOD SIZE AND STRENGHT, GOOD VALUE, BOUGHT EVERY WEEK,

Very useful in the kitchen

5 stars

Excellent for use around the kitchen. Very absorbent and relatively strong

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here