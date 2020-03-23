Walkers Nandos Peri Peri Chicken Crisps 5X25g

- Energy520kJ 124kcal6%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ
Product Description
- Peri-Peri Chicken Flavour Potato Crisps
- Free 1/2 chicken when you spend £7 with this pack
- We've partnered with the nation's most loved restaurants to bring you an irresistible restaurants experience! Not only have we transformed your favourite dishes into Tasty Crisps but you can also enjoy a Free 1/2 Chicken when you spend £7 at Nando's & enter the code in this multipack.
- How to claim:
- 1. Visit walkers.co.uk/tasteicons or find Walkers on Messenger
- 2. Enter your details & 10 digit unique code beginning with NA (found in the best before box)
- 3. Redeem your voucher in a participating Nando's restaurant
- Why not try our other Taste Icons flavours and receive more tasty restaurant vouchers?
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen Classic Cheeseburger, Las Iguanas Chilli Con Carne, PizzaExpress American Hot Pizza, YO! Katsu Curry
- T&CS: UK, 16+, 23/3/20 - 10/9/20. Purchase & qualifying restaurant spend necessary. Receive a voucher code for a free 1/2 chicken with a minimum spend of £7 or more. Valid Sun - Thur only.
- See website for full T&Cs.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Nando's, Peri-Peri and the Barcelos Cockerel logos and the word "Nando's" are registered trade marks of Nando's Chickenland Ltd.
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2020.
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Peri-Peri Chicken Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Yeast Extract, Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), African Bird's Eye Chilli Powder, Herbs, Dried Red Bell Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Lemon Oil, Natural Garlic Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- www.walkers.co.uk
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 25g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|520kJ
|2078kJ
|-
|124kcal(6%*)
|496kcal
|Fat
|6.7g(10%*)
|27.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g(3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|56.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g(1%*)
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.7g
|Protein
|1.4g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.35g(6%*)
|1.40g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020