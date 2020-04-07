WKD DARK FRUIT FLAV DRINK 700ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Fortified Alcoholic Premix Blending Mixed Fruit Flavours.
- Contains caffeine.
- 2.8 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Alcoholic mix
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Best Before: See Bottle Neck.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Name and address
- Beverages Brands (UK) Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- UK.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
Return to
- Beverages Brands (UK) Ltd.,
- Admail 4219,
- Gloucester,
- GL3 1FD,
- UK.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
- Unit Q1,
- Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
- Ireland.
- www.wkd.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
700ml ℮
