WKD DARK FRUIT FLAV DRINK 700ml

£ 3.00
£4.29/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fortified Alcoholic Premix Blending Mixed Fruit Flavours.
  • Contains caffeine.
  • 2.8 UK Units per bottle
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Alcoholic mix
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Best Before: See Bottle Neck.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Name and address

  • Beverages Brands (UK) Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • Beverages Brands (UK) Ltd.,
  • Admail 4219,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL3 1FD,
  • UK.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1,
  • Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.wkd.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml ℮

