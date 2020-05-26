Echo Falls Melon & Mint Botanical Fusion 75Cl
Product Description
- Alcoholic mixed beverage.
- A refreshing muddle of cantaloupe melon flavours, delicate garden mint and our delicious Echo Falls. Whether it's a Saturday night movie or paired with a facemask and your favourite playlist, our Botanical Fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
- 4.1 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Botanical fusion
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk.
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
4.1
ABV
5.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best consumed within 3 days of opening.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Return to
- www.echofallswine.com
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|209kJ/50kcal
|261kJ/63kcal
|-
|-
