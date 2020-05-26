By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Echo Falls Melon & Mint Botanical Fusion 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Echo Falls Melon & Mint Botanical Fusion 75Cl
£ 4.25
£4.25/75cl

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic mixed beverage.
  • A refreshing muddle of cantaloupe melon flavours, delicate garden mint and our delicious Echo Falls. Whether it's a Saturday night movie or paired with a facemask and your favourite playlist, our Botanical Fusion is the ideal accompaniment to the moments you love.
  • 4.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Green Dot
  • Botanical fusion
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk.

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing muddle of cantaloupe melon flavours, delicate garden mint and our delicious Echo Falls

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best consumed within 3 days of opening.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • www.echofallswine.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 209kJ/50kcal261kJ/63kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here