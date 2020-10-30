By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
White Grace Bath & Body Gift Set 350Ml

White Grace Bath & Body Gift Set 350Ml
£ 8.00
£2.29/100ml
Product Description

  • White Grace Bath & Body
  • Fresh and timeless, White Grace is a luxurious bath and body care range that is the essence of understated elegance, inside and out. This beautifully fragrant range blends top notes of Neroli, Blood Orange and Mandarin, middle notes of Jasmine, Tuberose and Orange Blossom and base notes of Vanilla, Tonka Bean and Sandalwood. Drift into alluring moments of pure indulgence. Contains Body Wash x 1 100ml e Body lotion x 1 75ml e Bubble Bath x 1 100ml e Body Scrub x 1 75ml e
  Fresh and timeless, White Grace is a luxurious bath and body care range that is the essence of understated elegance, inside and out. This beautifully fragrant range blends top notes of Neroli, Blood Orange and Mandarin, middle notes of Jasmine, Tuberose and Orange Blossom and base notes of Vanilla, Tonka Bean and Sandalwood. Drift into alluring moments of pure indulgence. Contains Body Wash x 1 100ml e Body lotion x 1 75ml e Bubble Bath x 1 100ml e Body Scrub x 1 75ml e
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Body wash: Apply to wet skin or shower puff and massage gently. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water. Body lotion: Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed. Body scrub: Apply body scrub to dampened skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water and use twice a week for best results. Bubble bath: Slowly pour bubble bath under warm running water. Rinse tub thoroughly after use.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse Tube. Recycle Box. Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75mle; 75mle; 100ml e; 100ml e

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glycerin, Carbomer, Parfum, Methylparaben, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Geraniol, Coumarin, Citronellol, Tocopherol.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, CI 19140, CI 14700.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Petrolatum, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Juglans Regia Shell Powder, PEG-100 Stearate, Carbomer, Parfum, Methylparaben, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethicone, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide MEA, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, CI 19140, CI 14700.

    Storage

    • Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place

