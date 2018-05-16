OPPO VANILLA PECAN ICE CREAM 475ML

Product Description
- Vanilla Pecan Praline Lower Calorie Ice Cream
- Finally, a lower calorie Vanilla Pecan Praline Ice Cream that tastes amazing.
- Only 198 calories per half tub
- Made with the highest quality vanilla pods and crunchy pecan pieces from the heart of Mexico.
- Lower sugar
- Source of protein
- Made with ingredients from natural sources & fresh milk from meadow-grazed cows
- Healthy Food and Drink Award winner
- Creamy Vanilla ice cream generously swirled with a caramel sauce and caramelised pecans. Extra virgin coconut oil is used to give a smooth and rich texture.
- Health and indulgence have always been opposites. At Oppo we've made it our mission to find a new way. We created decadent ice cream, but without loads of sugar and calories. By using smart ingredients like stevia, Oppo can create lower calorie, irresistible tasting ice cream, without any compromise on health. It's proof that being healthy doesn't mean having to compromise on taste - we call it “temptation you never need to resist.”
- Pack size: 475ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Milk Solids, Pecan Praline (6%) (Sugar, Pecans, Water, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Glucose Syrup, Salt), Cream (Milk), Apple Fruit Extract (6%), Sweeteners: Erythritol and Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Leaf Extract), Chicory Root Fibre, Water, Virgin Coconut Oil, Starch, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabilisers: Pectin, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum & Carrageenan (derived from Seaweed), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, Safflower Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Gluten, Egg, Soya and other Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed.
Net Contents
475ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|345kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.08g
