Tesco Vegetable Sushi Snack 55G
- Energy333kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ / 143kcal
Product Description
- 2 Edamame soya beans, ginger, chilli and pepper California rolls with a white and black sesame seed coating, 2 pepper hosomaki and a bottle of soy sauce.
- Tesco Vegetable Sushi Rolled edamame beans and pepper California rolls and pepper hosomaki Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Coconut Extract, Coriander Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (55g)
|Energy
|606kJ / 143kcal
|333kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|15.5g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
