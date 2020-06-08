By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Sushi Snack 55G

Tesco Vegetable Sushi Snack 55G
£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Offer

Each pack (55g)
  • Energy333kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Edamame soya beans, ginger, chilli and pepper California rolls with a white and black sesame seed coating, 2 pepper hosomaki and a bottle of soy sauce.
  • Tesco Vegetable Sushi Rolled edamame beans and pepper California rolls and pepper hosomaki Our sushi rice is cooked in traditional Japanese pots, seasoned and then hand filled with carefully selected ingredients to deliver a taste of Japan
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt], Pepper, Edamame Soya Beans, Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar], Nori Seaweed, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Galangal, Coconut Extract, Coriander Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (55g)
Energy606kJ / 143kcal333kJ / 79kcal
Fat1.5g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate28.1g15.5g
Sugars3.5g1.9g
Fibre1.9g1.0g
Protein3.4g1.9g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

