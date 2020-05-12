Kellogg's Pop Tart Strawberry Sensation 8X48g
New
- Energy785kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars14g16%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1635 kJ 388 kcal
Product Description
- Strawberry and Apple Fruit Filling (34%) in a Frosted Pastry.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 384G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dried Strawberry and Apple Pieces (Strawberries, Apples, Sugar, Gelling Agent {Pectin}), Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Paprika Extract), Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphate), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Beef Gelatine, Modified Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Brown Rice Syrup, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Beetroot, Carrot), Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Pop-Tarts Warming Instructions
- 1. Remove pastry from pouch. Drop pastry vertically into toaster.
- 2. Attend toaster while heating. Children should be supervised.
- Not: use lowest heat setting.
- Pop-Tarts are pre-cooked and require warming only.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toaster. DO NOT HEAT IN MICROWAVE
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
8 x 48g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Per 48 g bar
|Energy
|1635 kJ 388 kcal
|785 kJ 186 kcal
|Fat
|9.9 g
|4.8 g
|of which saturates
|4.9 g
|2.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|70 g
|34 g
|of which sugars
|30 g
|14 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|3.7 g
|1.8 g
|Salt
|0.85 g
|0.41 g
Safety information
CAUTION Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toaster. DO NOT HEAT IN MICROWAVE
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020